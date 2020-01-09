Port Clinton police announce ‘volunteer search party’ for Harley Dilly planned for Saturday

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Port Clinton police said a “volunteer search party” is scheduled for Saturday as authorities and residents continue to look for 14-year-old Harley Dilly.
The search for Dilly is now in its 20th day.
Volunteers interested in assisting with Saturday’s search are asked to meet at Lakeview Park Shelter House.
As of Thursday afternoon, Port Clinton police said the reward for information leading to Dilly’s location is now topping more than $18,000.
Police said Dilly was last seen when he left his home for school between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2019, but he never arrived to class.
Port Clinton Police Chief Rob Hickman previously emphasized that Dilly’s parents have fully cooperated with the investigation.
At least 19 state, local, and federal law enforcement agencies have assisted in the search for Dilly.
Hickman said tips have come in from across the country, but none of them have led to the boy’s discovery.
Anyone with information regarding Dilly’s location is asked to call police immediately.
