President Trump, Vice President Pence to visit Toledo for 1st campaign rally of 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are scheduled to travel to Ohio on Thursday evening for their first campaign rally of 2020.
The president’s campaign website shows the event is scheduled for Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Huntington Center in Toledo.
19 News will livestream events throughout the day as President Trump travels and speaks in Ohio.
Supporters of the president were seen camping outside of the Huntington Center well in advance of when doors open for the event.
During the 2016 president election, then-candidate Trump won Ohio by a margin of 8 percentage points.
The presidential visit to northern Ohio comes as tensions continue between the United States and Iran following missile attacks on two military bases that house American soldiers in the Middle East.
Shortly after the Iranian missile attacks, an Ukranian airliner crashed, killing all 176 people on board.
A report surfaced on Thursday indicating that U.S. intelligence officials believe Iran is responsible for shooting the plane down.
President Trump was asked about the report during a new conference just before noon on Thursday.
The Senate impeachment trial for abuse of power regarding President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine is still on hold. There has been no specific date announced yet declaring when the trial will begin.
This story will be updated.
