Rudy’s Strudel in Parma planning huge Paczki Day celebration

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Paczki Day at Rudy’s Strudel is set to take place on February 25th.
The annual celebration is when the Polish community gathers for Fat Tuesday, or the day of feasting before Lent.
The festivities will include a live band, games, food, drink and polka music.
Rudy’s Strudel features over 31 different flavors, including the “Savory Family” of Paczki all handmade and hand filled.
The flavor for 2020 is the “PARMA-KASH!” a handmade paczki filled with homemade chicken paprikash stew.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.