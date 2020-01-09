Schwab: Is this Stefanski’s job to lose? Maybe it should be

The Browns have reportedly put him in charge of the hire. That’s great. But will they follow through? Or is Jimmy Haslam going to over-rule him at the 11th hour and go with the guy that tickles his fancy. Granted, last year he over-ruled him to hire the guy that tickled John Dorsey’s fancy, but Haslam has done it before to hire the guy that swooned him. How do you think Hue Jackson got here? Still, the Kitchens hire may have been a sign of progress for Haslam. I’ll come back to that.