State of Ohio pulls vendor’s license from Willoughby Brewing Co. for failing to pay sales tax

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Brewing Co. was closed for business on Thursday.
The Ohio Department of Taxation said the restaurant had its vendor’s license suspended for sales tax reasons.
The Willoughby Brewing Co. is prohibited from making retail sales until it comes into full compliance with its sales tax obligations.
The Ohio Department of Taxation is allowed to pull the license if the business fails to pay for two consecutive months or three months over a 12 month period.
The amount of money the Willoughby Brewing Company owes is confidential; however, they are free to open once they are paid in full.
The band Radio Tokyo is scheduled to play at Willoughby Brewing Company on Jan. 10.
