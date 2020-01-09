Summit County martial arts instructor accused of inappropriately touching young girl who attended studio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Twinsburg martial arts instructor is facing sexual assault charges for allegedly inappropriately touching a young girl.
The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said William Mello, of Shady Drive in Streetsboro, was an instructor at Silent Mind Martial Arts Studio.
Investigators say Mello inappropriately touched the young victim, who attended the martial arts studio.
Mello was arraigned on Jan. 3 for two counts of gross sexual imposition. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 15 at the Summit County Common Pleas Court.
Twinsburg police are asking for anybody who may have additional information pertaining to Mello to call detectives at 330-425-1234.
