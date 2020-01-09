Sunny Side Up: Should children be charged as adults in some cases?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Neeha Curtis and Damon Maloney.
Our big talker today is should children be charged as adults on a case-by-case basis.
According to Cleveland.com, ‘as of December 12, the county’s juvenile court tallied 99 teenagers whose cases had been bound over to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.’
90 percent of those children come from African American homes.
The statistics are raising eyebrows across NE Ohio.
