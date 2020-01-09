SWAT search in Akron ends in arrests for 2 men charged with trafficking fentanyl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation into trafficking fentanyl ended with two arrests.
The Akron Police Department and SWAT officers served search warrants at three locations on Wednesday morning.
Two men were taken into custody during the search. Donte Farmer, 33, and 30-year-old Jasper Smith face charges that include trafficking and possessing fentanyl, as well as having weapons under disability.
Several firearms, 40 grams of fentanyl, and $40,000 in case were seized during the searches.
