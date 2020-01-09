SWAT search in Akron ends in arrests for 2 men charged with trafficking fentanyl

SWAT search in Akron ends in arrests for 2 men charged with trafficking fentanyl
Layout of the drugs seized and the two suspects: Donte Farmer and Jasper Smith (Source: Akron police/Summit County Jail)
By Chris Anderson | January 9, 2020 at 11:02 AM EST - Updated January 9 at 11:02 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation into trafficking fentanyl ended with two arrests.

The Akron Police Department and SWAT officers served search warrants at three locations on Wednesday morning.

Map of Akron where search warrants were served on Thursday
Map of Akron where search warrants were served on Thursday (Source: WOIO)

Two men were taken into custody during the search. Donte Farmer, 33, and 30-year-old Jasper Smith face charges that include trafficking and possessing fentanyl, as well as having weapons under disability.

Several firearms, 40 grams of fentanyl, and $40,000 in case were seized during the searches.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.