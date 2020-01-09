Teen shocks mother with robbery prank in Cleveland Heights, then finds himself in police custody

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A prank on his own mother put a teenager in police custody.
Cleveland Heights Police say the teen ended up calling 911 saying, “I just did a fake robbery prank on my mom, and she ran, and I know she called the police, and she’s nowhere to be found," he said.
The woman ran for help. A man answered the door several houses down from her home on Sylvania Road.
The man tells 19 News, “Somebody was ringing my doorbell three, or four, or five times, and it was ringing a long period of time.”
The neighbor, a stranger went on to say, “She was really in distress, and she really she had my screen door open, and she really wanted to come inside, but I didn’t know what was going on and that’s why I dialed 911. She laid on the porch over here, so no one can see her. Then, the police came by. One police car came here and two police cars went to her address.”
The woman’s son ended up calling police at the same time telling dispatchers what he and his friends did. The dispatcher asked, “You did a fake robbery prank on your mother?” He said, “Yeah, but she thought it was for real.”
When police arrived, the teen showed them what they recorded. He said the prank was for his YouTube channel. It showed two people with hoods over their heads inside of a home. One of the men is holding what appeared to be a black handgun while others yelled, “Where the money at?”
Police later overheard her saying “she was forced to the ground in the kitchen and had the gun pointed at her head.” Police say it was an air pistol.
The teen and another juvenile were taken into custody. Two teens,18 year-old Jeramy Perry, and 19 year-old, Isaiah Welch, were arrested for inducing panic.
