Amber Alert: Cleveland Heights parents on the run with their 5 children (photos)

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Five children were taken by their parents on Thursday in Cleveland Heights, which triggered an Amber Alert just after midnight on Friday.
Cory and Ebony Boxley took off after they learned Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services case workers were coming to take custody of the children, according to the Cuyahoga County Department of Public Safety and Justice Services.
The children’s names are: Gemma Boxley, age 3; Cordero Boxley III, age 5; Ann Boxley, age 9; Cordero Boxley II, age 10; and Aniah Moten, age 15.
The family was last seen at their home at 3288 Beechwood Ave. They are likely traveling in a tan 2006 Dodge Caravan with license plate number J553273.
The parents were wanted on drug charges, according to authorities.
It’s not yet clear where the family was headed, and anyone with information is urged to call 911.
