Cavs work overtime to put away Pistons

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tristan Thompson scored a game-high 35 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and all five Cavaliers starters finished in double-figures, as the Cavs opened a six-game road trip with a 115-112 overtime win over the Pistons in Detroit on Thursday.
The win came one night after head coach John Beilein’s controversial comments during a film session, during which he called his players “thugs”. During the morning shootaround, both Larry Nance Jr. and Kevin Love said that Beilein had apologized to the team, and that the players had moved past the issue.
They looked it down the stretch, once again going toe-to-toe with the Pistons in the final seconds, but unlike on Tuesday, when Derrick Rose and the Pistons held them off, the Cavs forced overtime and pulled out the win.
