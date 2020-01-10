Northeast Ohio heat records expected to be broken Saturday with highs close to 70 degrees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In addition to rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds unseasonable warmth is expected for Saturday.
Courtesy of strong southerly winds and an unseasonably warm air mass, temperatures will soar into the mid and upper 60s on Saturday afternoon.
Every climate site in Northeast Ohio will close in on a record high temperature.
As is often the case this time of the year, this major warm-up will be accompanied by the threat for rain and storms.
We are forecasting a mainly dry start to the day Saturday.
Thunderstorm chances will increase after 3p.m.
Once the rain moves in, temperatures will fall.
If you have plans after 3 p.m., keep the umbrella close.
Strong, gusty winds will occur within fast moving thunderstorms.
Winds may gust in excess of 40 to 50 mph.
