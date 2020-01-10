Hit-skip driver who killed Avon Lake bicyclist sentenced to over years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Randy Knilans was an avid bicyclist who was struck and killed on Lake Road in Avon Lake in June.
The woman that hit him was Sharan Carr, who was drunk at the time, according to prosecutors.
“Mrs. Carr is being punished and she should be. She did a terrible thing. She caused Mr. Knilans death,” is how Carr’s attorney, Jay Milano, began the sentencing hearing.
Prosecutors say she never stopped, not knowing she hit anyone, despite major damage to her SUV.
He described the court hearing as being about punishment, and that guilt had already been decided.
“If I could exchange anything for that day, I would. I am truly sorry from the bottom of my heart,” Carr said through tears to Knilans family.
Her actions left him on the sidewalk, almost instantly brain dead.; a fact his daughter Becky vividly described.
“No one should have to wonder if their father was suffering. If he knew what happened to him, it breaks my heart to think of him there by himself.”
His son, Brad, described going to the accident scene for the first time.
“I got down on my hands and knees touching the ground and crying. I found this piece of the bike slightly buried in the grass. I have carried it with me every day since. We built this bike together when I was in high school,” he said clutching a small piece of metal.
“He was a loving husband to his high school sweetheart, Patty. They were best friends and looked forward to their retirement together,” lifelong friend Thomas Rocks told Judge Mark Betleski.
It set the stage for Knilans’ wife to speak at length about his character, his many friends and family.
But in the end, a short sentence she spoke may best describe this family with an aching heart, and a woman going to prison after what had been a normal life up until she made a horrible decision.
“Your character is not in question. It is your actions.”
