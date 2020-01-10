Jackson Township firefighters take the plunge to rescue dog stuck out on icy pond

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - When a yellow lab from Stark County named Ellie found herself literally walking on some thin ice, Jackson Township firefighters came to her aid to save the day.
The Jackson Township Fire Department said Ellie somehow got stuck on the icy pond about 30 yards away from shore on Thursday.
Captain Dave Seibert and Firefighter Adam Hafer put on their cold rescue suits, tied off to a life safety rope, and swam out towards her, according to the fire department.
The fire department said Capt. Seibert was able to grab her collar and hold her as they were pulled back to shore.
According to the the fire department, Ellie was out on the ice for about an hour before she was back home with her family, safe and sound.
