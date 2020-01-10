Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP
Trump boasts Iranian general's death was 'American justice'
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — President Donald Trump is using his first campaign election rally of 2020 to argue that he served up “American justice" by ordering a drone strike to take out Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. While in Ohio on Thursday, he also mocked Democratic leaders for questioning his decision to carry out the strike without first consulting Congress. Trump said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wasn't “operating with a full deck,” and he called House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff “pencil neck.” The president's comments came shortly after the Democratic-controlled House approved a resolution asserting that Trump must seek approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran.
Struggling Ohio State trying to avoid another January swoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann is trying to avoid another January swoon by his young Buckeyes. For the second year in a row, the new year is bringing misery for Ohio State, which has shot poorly in losing three games in a row, including the first two of an arduous stretch of Big Ten contests. Last season the Buckeyes finished December 2018 at 12-1, only to lose the first five in a row and six of the first seven after the calendar flipped over to January. Kaleb Wesson has been a bright spot, averaging 14.7 points per game,
Prosecutors recommend probation for teen's hoax SWAT calls
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor in Ohio has recommended a one-year sentence with credit for time served for a 17-year-old boy charged with making hoax 911 calls to authorities in a half-dozen states. The Warren Tribune Chronicle reports David Dorbish Jr. entered guilty pleas Wednesday in court in Youngstown, Ohio, to multiple counts of making terroristic threats, making false alarms, identity fraud and telecommunications harassment. Dorbish was accused of making calls from his Youngstown home about hostage situations and other emergencies. A 2018 call to Dodge County, Wisconsin, shut down a highway. Authorities in New York, Florida, California, New Jersey and Indiana also received calls.
University of Utah hires new police chief to oversee campus
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The University of Utah has hired a new police chief to run the university's Department of Public Safety. KSL-TV reports Rodney Chatman was named chief of police Thursday and is expected to begin his position in Salt Lake City Feb. 17. University officials say Chatman currently runs the campus police department at the University of Dayton in Ohio. Chatman succeeds former chief Dale Brophy, who retired in October after serving in the role since 2015. The university has faced criticism for the state of student safety after the October 2018 death of student Lauren McCluskey, who was shot on campus.
Judge won't compel health system to fund doctor's defense
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has declined for now to compel a Michigan-based health system to advance legal costs for a doctor's defense against murder charges in the deaths of 25 Ohio hospital patients. The judge denied a preliminary injunction Wednesday sought by William Husel. The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System fired Husel after concluding he ordered excessive painkillers for patients who died. He pleaded not guilty in the criminal case. His pending lawsuit against Mount Carmel's parent company, Trinity Health Corporation, argues his ability to defend himself is hurt if it won't cover his legal costs, as it has in dozens of related civil cases.
Background report set for man who claimed to be missing boy
CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal background report is due March 25 for an Ohio man who pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft. Twenty-four-year-old Brian Michael Rini had claimed to be an Illinois child who disappeared at age 6. U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett told Rini in court Wednesday his sentence will be two years, minus the nine months he has already served. Barrett ordered a presentencing investigation by the U.S. Probation Office before the official sentencing. Rini signed a court document admitting that he claimed to be Timmothy Pitzen, an Aurora, Illinois, boy who disappeared in 2011.
Police: Passenger in vehicle fleeing police dies in crash
GAHANNA, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a vehicle whose driver was fleeing officers crashed into a tree and a passenger in the vehicle has died. Gahanna police say officers were pursuing 38-year-old Christopher McCleese II when the Gahanna man's vehicle crashed around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Police say McCleese fled on foot and was taken into custody a short time later. Police said in a Facebook post that the female passenger died at the scene. They have identified her as 44-year-old Shannon Currier. Police say McCleese was being sought on a warrant charging felonious assault. Court records don't show an attorney for him.
Registered sex offender admits to child sex trafficking
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A registered sex offender in Ohio has pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a 14-year-old girl found at a hotel during a nationwide sting operation last summer. Nicholas Cochran of Lima pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to charges including sex trafficking a minor. He faces up to 42 years in prison. Police say Cochran offered the girl for sex in ads he placed last summer in the Lima, Findlay, Dayton and Columbus areas. She had been reported missing from western Ohio in July. Cochran was arrested in August during the sting operation targeting sex offenders. A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.
Ex-transit agency board presidents gets probation for theft
CLEVELAND (AP) — The former longtime board president for the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority has been sentenced to probation for failing to pay the agency thousands of dollars in health care premiums. Cleveland.com reports a county judge in Cleveland on Wednesday suspended a nine-month-sentence for 66-year-year-old George Dixon. Dixon pleaded guilty in December to felony theft in office. He has agreed to repay RTA $132,000 in unpaid premiums. Dixon was RTA's board president for 24 years. He resigned in March 2018 as the agency began investigating allegations against him. Prosecutors did not request that Dixon serve time in prison.
Murder suspect's possible guilty plea upsets victim's family
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — An Ohio man charged with killing a Connecticut woman he met on a dating app will be allowed to plead guilty, upsetting the victim's family. The Connecticut Post reports that 27-year-old Brandon Roberts is charged with murder in the December 2018 fatal shooting of Emily Todd whose body was found on a Bridgeport boat ramp. He appeared in court on Wednesday. He will be presented with a formal plea offer on Jan. 28. Authorities say the 25-year-old Todd met Roberts on a dating app, and they met a few times before she decided to call it off.