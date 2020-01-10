Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians agree to $17.5 million salary to avoid arbitration

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor was awarded a $17.5 million salary on Friday -- a $7 million increase from last year’s salary.
The move avoided arbitration this year but there is still one year of arbitration eligibility left on his contract with the Tribe.
Lindor’s 2020 salary now ranks second among Major League shortstops, behind only Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox.
The four-time All-Star is now one year away from free agency, leading many to believe the cash-strapped Indians may trade him during the upcoming season.
