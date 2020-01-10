Mentor Police searching for 17-year-old girl missing since Dec. 28

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor Police Department is asking the public to help find 17-year-old Celina Balzano, who has been missing since Dec. 28.
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Balzano is 5′4″ tall, weighs 115 lbs., and has brown eyes and brown hair.
However, police said she may have dyed her hair a different color.
Anyone with information on where Balzano may be is urged to call 911, the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children at 1-800-843-5678, or the Mentor Police Department at 440-255-1234.
