Court hearing for mother accused of killing ‘Geauga’s Child’ held behind closed doors

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A court hearing was held Friday afternoon for the woman charged with killing “Geauga’s Child.”
The criminal trial management conference for Gail Eastwood-Ritchey was held in the judge’s chamber at the Geauga County Court of Common Pleas.
Eastwood-Ritchey was in the courthouse for the meeting, but it’s unclear at this time what was discussed between her attorneys and the prosecution.
The jury trial for Eastwood-Ritchey is scheduled for Jan. 27.
Court records show that Ritchey is charged with one count each of aggravated murder and murder.
The now-resident of Euclid was arrested in June 2019.
Detectives say Eastwood-Ritchey admitted to giving birth to the baby, putting it in a plastic bag, and abandoning it in a wooded area in March 1993.
The abandoned baby boy was found by two newspaper delivery drivers on March 25, 1993 in the middle of Sidley Road with its umbilical cord still attached. He was also missing an arm and a leg when he was found. Investigators believe the baby was mauled by animals and dragged into the road before the discovery.
Residents of Geauga County held a funeral for Geauga’s Child in 1993. To this day, visitors leave gifts and flowers at his gravestone.
According to the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, Eastwood-Ritchey hid the pregnancy from her family and the child’s father, which is why nobody else is facing charges in connection to the murder. She is currently married to the father of “Geauga’s Child” and now has three adult children.
Eastwood-Ritchey also admitted to detectives that she committed a similar crime two years prior to the birth of Geauga’s Child in Cuyahoga County. That case is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.