Northeast Ohio Weather: All day rain today, warm, and windy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front is to our west and a major storm is developing in the state of Texas this morning. Buckle up guys because it is going to be a wild weekend of weather around here. We are dealing with rain today. A pretty good soaking on the way and very wet roads that will be a travel impact through the day. Unseasonably warm air continues to funnel in. The rain today will keep our temperatures in check. Expect a south wind at 15-25 mph. I have us in the lower 50′s later this afternoon. The rain continues into this evening and it remains windy. Temperatures will be rising through the 50′s tonight. This will set the stage for record warmth tomorrow. I have us AROUND 70 DEGREES for a high.