Northeast Ohio weather: Waves of rain through Friday evening, springlike warmth and storms on Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major storm system is moving across the country today.
This system will bring us unseasonably warm weather, rain, and storms through Saturday.
For tonight, expect waves of on-again, off-again showers.
Take the umbrella along if you have plans.
Temperatures will actually rise a little bit tonight.
We will be in the 50s for most of the evening.
Temperatures will continue to soar into the 60s on Saturday.
There is a very real possibility that we will tie, and even break, record highs on Saturday.
Strong southerly winds will be moving through the area during the day Saturday.
Winds may gust upwards of 40 mph.
We’ll begin the day on a dry note but the storm threat will increase after 3:00 PM.
A line of storms will move through the area during the second half of the day, bringing pockets of heavy rain and strong winds.
Thunderstorms may produce winds in excess of 50 mph.
Once the storms move in, temperatures will fall.
The rain and storms will exit the area by Sunday morning.
The second half of the weekend will be much cooler, albeit still above average.
Highs on Sunday will top out in the low 40s.
