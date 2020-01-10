7 arrested in human trafficking sting in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Springfield Township Police Department arrested 7 people in connection with a human trafficking operation on Friday, Jan. 20.
The Springfield Township Police Department collaborated with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the Cuyahoga Regional Human Trafficking Task Force and the Summit County Collaborative Against Human Trafficking to make the arrests.
Per Springfield Township Police:
Twelve suspects were initially detained and interviewed as part of this 8-hour operation. Four of those were charged with soliciting prostitution, two were charged with felony promoting prostitution, and one was charged for felony drug possession.
According to police, the potential victims were contacted through advertisements on the internet for sexual services.
