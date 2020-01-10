Pizza shop workers locked in freezer during armed robbery, Ashtabula police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three employees of an Ashtabula pizza restaurant were locked in the freezer during a robbery, according to police.
Officers responded to Georgio’s Pizza on West Prospect Street on Jan. 2 for reports of a robbery.
The employees at Georgio’s Pizza said they were locked in the walk-in freezer by two men armed with knives. One of the employees was assaulted, police said.
The suspects initially managed to escape with an undisclosed amount of money.
Investigators were able to review surveillance video and identify the two suspects as 26-year-old Steven O’Neal and 37-year-old Darryl Robinson. Both face charges that include aggravated robbery and kidnapping.
While serving a search warrant on Jan. 6, police recovered the knives used in the robbery, as well as money and the clothes they wore.
O’Neal and Robinson were arraigned in municipal court and are currently in custody at the Ashtabula City Jail, police said.
