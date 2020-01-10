Warren’s Spirited Kitchen sweet potato gnocchi is great for New Year’s Resolutions; on Cleveland Cooks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cooks is back in 2020 with a recipe that will help you with your New Year’s resolutions if you are trying to cook more at home, be more adventurous in the kitchen, or if you’re adapting meals for the vegan in your household.
Warren’s Spirited Kitchen is making sweet potato gnocchi with pork belly with me, and it is spectacular!
METHOD: Smoke/Braise
- First, start by breaking down the whole pork belly into 8 oz. pieces
- Rub with salt and pepper, roast the belly in the oven for one hour at 500 deg
- While the belly is cooking prepare a roasting pan by making a bed for your pork belly with all of your chopped veggies, apples, and garlic
- Place the roasted belly on the bed of veggies, and pour beer, vinegar and water into pan, cover well and cook for three hours at 400 degrees.
- Cool and store
METHOD:
- In a large mixing bowl, combine sweet potato pulp, roasted garlic, garlic oil, salt and pepper
- Mix lightly
- Fold in one cup of flour at a time until all the flour is in
- Roll on a floured cutting board, use about a cup of dough at a time
- Roll it into a long rope, roughly a half-inch thick
- Cut small pieces off and store in a floured fish tub, freeze and portion
Put all glaze ingredients into the Vitamix and blend on high speed for two minutes
METHOD: Sauté
- Start by heating your sauté pan on high heat, add garlic oil
- Place pork belly cubes fat side down and gnocchi in pan, cook until golden brown
- Add shaved fennel, roasted garlic, mushrooms, and edamame, sauté two minutes
- Add glaze and toss to glaze all ingredients
- Season with salt and pepper to taste
- Garnish with pickled Fresno peppers and fennel fronds
