Wheels of justice turning slowly for mother charged in cold case death of ‘Geauga’s Child’ nearly 27 years ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand says Gail Eastwood-Ritchey discarded her newborn boy’s body like trash in a plastic bag.
It was found along Sidley Road with part of his torso mauled, apparently by animals that got to it before it was found by two paper delivery workers.
“She admitted that she had birthed a child, placed him in a trash bag and left him in a wooded area.”
Here’s how that find still impacts one of those workers decades later.
“I always think about him. I’ve never forgotten that day. I mean it’s burned into my memory, every step of that day.”
On Friday, Eastwood-Ritchey and her attorneys met behind closed doors in Judge David Ondrey’s chambers, not in the courtroom, to discuss what happens next.
Here’s the backdrop of the sad story:
In March of 2020, it will have been 27 years when Gail gave birth without the father of the child ever knowing about it. They married a year later and raised three children.
Now, more than a quarter-century later, justice is catching up to her.
Sheriff Hildenbrand says when she was questioned about the baby, she referred to him as, “It”; not exactly what a loving mother would say or how she would act.
“I don’t know how anyone could do that. It’s awful.”
The baby came to be known as Geauga’s Child. A headstone paid for by caring citizens of the county marks his final resting place.
This looks like a cold case of justice delayed, but hopefully, not denied if Ritchey is found guilty of the March 1993 murder charges.
Again, Sheriff Hildenbrand expressing his dismay at the callous attitude Eastwood-Ritchey still exhibits nearly 30 years after her baby boy was found dead, police say at her hand.
“I don’t know how you could wake up the next morning like that, let alone 26 years later and raise a family and go on like a normal person. I don’t know how you do that.”
Jury trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 27.
