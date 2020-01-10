65-year-old driver sentenced for hitting, killing bicyclist in Avon Lake

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman accused of hitting and killing a 66-year-old cyclist with her car is expected to face a Lorain County judge on Friday morning to learn her sentence.
Sharan Carr, 65, was convicted in the death of 66-year-old Richard Knilans, 66, in Avon Lake.
Sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m.
Knilans was cycling in June 2019 along Lake Road when he was hit by Carr’s vehicle, crash investigators said.
Carr then fled the scene.
Responding officers found Knilans on the sidewalk. He was transported to MetroHealth Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Carr was arrested shortly after the crash in Sheffield Lake.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.