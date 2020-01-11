Berea Police searching for 17-year-old girl who has been missing since early Saturday morning

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Berea Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl named Olivia, who was last seen at midnight on January 11.
She was last seen in the area of Milton Street off of Prospect Road near the Metroparks.
She is 5′2″ and 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Police said she was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants, black high-top shoes, carrying a light blue backpack and a yellow and orange blanket.
If found, police are asking for you to contact your local police department or the Berea Police at (440) 234-1234.
