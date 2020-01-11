Better Business Bureau warns of post holiday text and email scams

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -If you’ve seen a text message from a major retailer pop up on your phone or an email that offers you big rewards or gifts for shopping with a specific retailer during the holiday season, don’t buy in, don’t click on the link it is more than likely part of a scam.
The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers that scammers are using your anticipation of receiving rewards or freebies after your big spending with major retailers during the holiday season.
“So it makes it seem very legitimate if they are telling you you’re entitled to some kind of freebie or shopping rewards and you might not think twice because you bought something from the retailer over the holiday season,” said Sue McConnell of the Greater Cleveland BBB.
The BBB is suggesting you never click on a link sent to your phone or on an attachment from unknown emails, as those are most likely an effort to download malware to your computer or steal your personal information.
“If you click on it you might be installing software that steals your bank passwords or follow your key strokes,” McConnell said.
The BBB suggests that you use the information you received at the point of purchase to follow through with the retailers customer service procedure regarding rewards or rebates.
“Chances are pretty good if a big retailer contacts you unsolicited and says you’ve won a prize, it’s a scam,” McConnell said.
If you happen to click on a link and then you are asked for personal information to claim your reward or freebie do not follow through as it is an attempt to compromise your accounts.
