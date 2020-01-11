Browns GM search adds mystery to coaching search

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to reports, the Browns are seeking permission to talk with Indianapolis assistant general manager Ed Dodds, Buffalo assistant general manager Joe Schoen and Andrew Berry from Philadelphia’s front office.
Dodds spent years in the Seattle front office where he crossed paths with San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Dodds is believed to be one of the GM candidates that Saleh listed as somebody he would be interested in working with.
Berry is also being pursued.
Berry worked for the Browns as a high level talent evaluator under Sashi Brown and has been linked with Kevin Stefanski. Stefanski is thought of as a front runner for the Browns coaching vacancy. Berry is considered an up-and-comer in the front office ranks and is viewed as somebody that will be a GM sooner or later in the league.
Berry and Dodds are not the only candidates in the rumor mill this weekend. Cleveland.com reports Buffalo assistant GM Joe Schoen is under consideration. He is tied to Brian Daboll, the Bills offensive coordinator who has interviewed with the Browns.
Daboll is not thought of as a front runner for the Browns vacancy, so Schoen’s name being mentioned is a little bit surprising and signals that Daboll is a stronger candidate than originally thought.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.