Cleveland heat record set in 1890 broken with high of 69 degrees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In addition to rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds prompting a First Alert weather day, unseasonable warmth was expected for Saturday, and we got it.
Cleveland’s previous high temperature record of 67 degrees set back in 1890 was broken on Saturday afternoon with a high of 69 degrees.
This record breaking temperature comes courtesy of strong southerly winds and an unseasonably warm air mass.
Every climate site in Northeast Ohio is expected to close in on a record high temperature.
