High Wind Warning issued for Northern Ohio through Sunday morning (Source: WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj | January 11, 2020 at 2:50 PM EST - Updated January 11 at 3:06 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning for Northern Ohio from midnight Saturday through Sunday morning.

Here is a list of the counties under a High Wind Warning, and how long that warning will be in effect.

12 a.m. Saturday - 9 a.m. Sunday

  • Ashtabula (lakeshore)
  • Lake
  • Cuyahoga

12 a.m. Saturday - 6 a.m. Sunday

  • Ashtabula (inland)
  • Geauga
  • Lorain
  • Mahoning
  • Medina
  • Portage
  • Stark
  • Summit
  • Trumbull

10 p.m. Saturday - 4 a.m. Sunday

  • Ashland
  • Huron
  • Ottawa
  • Richland
  • Sandusky

The NWS forecasts wind speeds to be 20-30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

The National Weather Service warns people in the High Wind Warning areas to take the following precautions:

“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.”

High Wind Warning issued for Northern Ohio (Source: National Weather Service)
