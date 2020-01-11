High Wind Warning issued for Northern Ohio through Sunday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning for Northern Ohio from midnight Saturday through Sunday morning.
Here is a list of the counties under a High Wind Warning, and how long that warning will be in effect.
12 a.m. Saturday - 9 a.m. Sunday
- Ashtabula (lakeshore)
- Lake
- Cuyahoga
12 a.m. Saturday - 6 a.m. Sunday
- Ashtabula (inland)
- Geauga
- Lorain
- Mahoning
- Medina
- Portage
- Stark
- Summit
- Trumbull
10 p.m. Saturday - 4 a.m. Sunday
- Ashland
- Huron
- Ottawa
- Richland
- Sandusky
The NWS forecasts wind speeds to be 20-30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
The National Weather Service warns people in the High Wind Warning areas to take the following precautions:
“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.