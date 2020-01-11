Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — Volunteers are planning to search this weekend for a 14-year-old Ohio boy who went missing three weeks ago. Police in Port Clinton have released little new information as of late about the disappearance of Harley Dilly. He was last seen leaving home on the morning of Dec. 20, but he never showed up for school. Authorities already have carried out several searches with help from K-9 teams and helicopters. Volunteers are planning to go out Saturday in the city along Lake Erie. Authorities first thought the teen may have run away from home.