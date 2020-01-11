Mother makes plea to find Harley Dilly as community organizes search

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - On the morning of Port Clinton’s community search for Harley Dilly, his mother delivered a public message for her son.
“We are still waiting to have Christmas with you,” Heather Dilly said. “We want you to come home, we want you to be safe. Your family misses you.”
Volunteers from Port Clinton and other counties gathered in Lakeview Park to search for the missing 14-year-old boy, who Heather clamored to come home.
“I just don’t know what else to say," she said. “We just love you, and you need to come home.”
Harley Dilly first went missing about three weeks ago on his way to school early in the morning. Camera footage believed to depict Harley wearing a red coat depicts him walking down East 5th Avenue.
The organizer of the search, Megan Lenthe said no one in town is giving up hope.
“This community is not going to rest until Harley’s home,” she said.
Organizers split the volunteers into different groups in order to cover all of Port Clinton in search of any clues that might help explain the young boy’s disappearance.
Volunteers included avid hikers such as Mike Sinko, who drove from Cleveland in order to assist in the search after reading about Harley’s story.
“It’s the right thing to do,” he said. “If I was missing, I would want people looking for me.”
As volunteers continued their searches throughout the morning, they returned to Lakeview Park in order to be assigned a different area of town. Rose Isaac said this is the kind of involvement the community needed.
“It’s like our way of helping the family heal,” she said. “We got our army our here. Harley, we’re looking for you!”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.