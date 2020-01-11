Northeast Ohio weather: First Alert Day for high winds and heavy rain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today is an ALERT DAY!
Wind Advisory until Sunday at 1 PM for most and until 10 AM for some.
Flood Watch for Erie County and points west until this evening.
TODAY & TONIGHT: Rain with possible thunder. Blustery SSW winds sustained at between 20 and 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
Highs in the low to mid to upper 60s. Lows: Upper 30s.
Sunday: Mainly Cloudy and still Windy. Highs: Near 40.
Monday: Mainly Cloudy, then partly sunny. Highs: Mid to Upper 40s.
