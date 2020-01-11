Northeast Ohio weather: First Alert Day for high winds and heavy rain

Northeast Ohio weather: First Alert Day for high winds and heavy rain
19 First Alert Forecast
By Jon Loufman | January 11, 2020 at 9:23 AM EST - Updated January 11 at 10:23 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today is an ALERT DAY!

High winds and possible flooding are threatening the area. Meteorologist Jon Loufman is live now with an update.

Wind Advisory until Sunday at 1 PM for most and until 10 AM for some.

Flood Watch for Erie County and points west until this evening.

TODAY & TONIGHT: Rain with possible thunder. Blustery SSW winds sustained at between 20 and 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Highs in the low to mid to upper 60s. Lows: Upper 30s.

[ Northeast Ohio heat records expected to be broken Saturday with highs close to 70 degrees ]

Sunday: Mainly Cloudy and still Windy. Highs: Near 40.

Monday: Mainly Cloudy, then partly sunny. Highs: Mid to Upper 40s.

