Norwalk Police searching for 12-year-old boy who went missing after school Friday

NORWALK, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Norwalk is searching for a 12-year-old boy, Malaki Millsap, who went missing after leaving Norwalk Middle School Friday afternoon.
He is 5′8″, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, Norwalk Police said.
He was last seen wearing dark jeans, a blue coat with black stripes and black shoes with a red spiderweb design.
Norwalk Police said he was carrying a book bag, and possibly carried his band instrument case.
Please call Norwalk Police at (419) 663-6780 if you have seen, or see him.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.