Reports: Bill Belichick refused to let Josh McDaniels move up head coach interviews

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Despite the New England Patriots getting knocked in the Wild Card round of playoffs, head coach Bill Belichick reportedly prevented his offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels from moving his head coach interviews up, according to CBS reporter Jason La Canfora.
For those of you that need a quick recap, Belichick was the head coach for the Browns from 1991 until the team moved to Baltimore. Belichick went on to be the assistant head coach and defensive backs coach for the Pats in 1996, moved on to be the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator for the New York Jets from 1997-1999, and went back to New England to be the head coach in 2000, where he has reigned ever since.
McDaniels has been the reported favorite for the Browns head coach position, and the Canton McKinley and John Carroll University grad has said this was a job he’s wanted since he was a little kid, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
It’s understandable to see why he is a front runner when you take into account that he has been on the Pats coaching staff since 2011, including all six of their Super Bowl Championships.
That also makes it understandable to see why Belichick may want to hold on to him.
According to La Canfora, “Belichick and owner Robert Kraft have long been worried about losing McDaniels, who has a very strong bond with Hall of Fame free agent quarterback Tom Brady and is one of the best play designers and play callers in football.”
La Canfora continued that the Patriots head coach and owner already went to “great lengths” to convince McDaniels to pull out of his agreement to be the Indianapolis Colts head coach back in 2017, and Belichick “reputation for being difficult to work with when it comes to other teams looking to hire an assistant he does not want to lose.”
We already know the Browns requested interviews with McDaniels when the regular season ended, but La Canfora said the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers also requested interviews with the Northeast Ohio native.
But, Belichick kept McDaniels from interviewing for the Panthers head coach position on Monday after losing to the Tennessee Titans the Saturday prior, according to La Canfora.
However, La Canfora said Belichick advocated his special teams coordinator Joe Judge to interview for Giants head coach position on Monday, two days before McDaniels’ interview was scheduled.
La Canfora said the Panthers were also scheduled to interview McDaniels on Tuesday right after interviewing Baylor coach Matt Rhule, but Rhule was hired before they even met with McDaniels.
This prompted the Giants to hire Judge just hours later, also before McDaniels got to have the interview.
The Browns did eventually interview McDaniels in Berea on Friday.
Rapoport reported that McDaniels’ wife, Laura, accompanied him on the trip.
The Browns are now the only team in the NFL still looking for a head coach.
