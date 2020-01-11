Reports: Bill Belichick refused to let Josh McDaniels move up head coach interviews

For those of you that need a quick recap, Belichick was the head coach for the Browns from 1991 until the team moved to Baltimore. Belichick went on to be the assistant head coach and defensive backs coach for the Pats in 1996, moved on to be the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator for the New York Jets from 1997-1999, and went back to New England to be the head coach in 2000, where he has reigned ever since.