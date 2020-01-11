Reports: Browns kickoff GM interview process

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple NFL Insiders are reporting the Cleveland Browns have kicked off the interview process as they search for their new GM.
The Browns are the only team in the NFL without a head coach, even though they have interviewed eight candidates to fill their head coach position.
NFL insiders have listed Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as front runners for the head coach position.
On Saturday, NFL insiders reported that the Browns have now jumped to GM candidates that their front runner head coach candidates would prefer.
According to Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer, the Philadelphia Eagles are allowing the Browns to interview their vice president of football operations Andrew Berry.
Berry is one of the GM candidates preferred Stefanski, according to Breer.
Breer also reported that Vikings assistant GM George Paton is Stefanski’s other preferred GM candidate.
NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported the GM candidates associated with Saleh include Seattle Seahawks Co-Directors of Player Personnel Scott Fitterer and Trent Kirchner, and 49ers Vice President of Player Personnel Adam Peters.
Breer reported that Saleh’s other preferred GM candidate is Indianapolis Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds.
According to Breer, the Colts already granted the Browns permission to speak with Dodds.
