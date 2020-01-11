Traffic controller struck by car in Cleveland Friday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A traffic controller was hit by a car on Ontario Street and Huron Road Friday night.
The traffic controller went to MetroHealth Hospital where he was treated, and released for his injuries, Cleveland Police said.
Police said the incident happened at 9:20 p.m.
The Accident Investigation Unit was called to the scene.
Police have yet to confirm if the driver waited for the police to arrive on the scene.
