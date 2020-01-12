Berea Police release new information surrounding search for 17-year-old girl missing since early Saturday morning

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Berea Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they continue to 17-year-old girl named Olivia, who was last seen at midnight on January 11.
Police said Olivia was last seen in the area of Milton Street off of Prospect Road near the Metroparks.
After sending their original alert, Berea Police later learned that Olivia may have left on foot.
Police said in previous instances, she has been found in the Metroparks and on the railroad tracks off Rt. 82 near Prospect Road in Strongsville.
According to police, “after a previous runaway, she had mentioned either observing or visiting an old rusty truck.”
Olivia was described by police as 5′2″ and 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Police said she was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants, black high-top shoes, carrying a light blue backpack and a yellow and orange blanket.
Anyone with information on where she may be is urged to call your local police department or the Berea Police at (440) 234-1234.
