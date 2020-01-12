Berry considered “favorite” to become Browns G.M.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New head coach Kevin Stefanski may be a newcomer to the Browns, but Andrew Berry isn’t, and according to a report, the Eagles’ VP of football operations is considered the favorite to become the team’s next General Manager.
As Adam Schefter tweeted, the Browns requested permission on Saturday to interview Berry, the Browns’ VP of player personnel from 2016 to 2018, one day before news broke that Stefanski will become the new head coach.
“Analytics” certainly seems to have won the day this time around in Berea. Paul DePodesta, the team’s chief strategy officer (and analytics expert), wanted current Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott over Hue Jackson a few years ago, and lost. And wanted Stefanski over Freddie Kitchens a year ago, and lost. Now, DePodesta has his man.
And the Browns have their 10th full-time head coach since returning in 1999.
And, possibly soon, a like-minded executive in Andrew Berry to join him.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.