Browns fans have mixed reactions to reportedly new head coach Kevin Stefanski

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After NFL Insider Ian Rapoport first reported the Cleveland Browns plan to hire Kevin Stefanski as the 18th full time head coach in Cleveland Browns history, fans quickly reacted on social media.
There are three main categories of fans’ opinions:
- Agree with the Browns’ decision
- Indifferent, meaning they wouldn’t have picked Stefanski, but are optimistic about what he will bring to the team
- Disagree with the Browns’ decision
Those who were excited about the news commended the Vikings offensive coordinator on his skills and experience.
Of course, there were Browns fans that would have preferred one of the other seven head coach candidates.
However, many of those who admitted Stefanski was not their first choice also said that they are eager to see how he performs as a coach and how the season plays out.
As for those in the third category, there was hardly a sense of faith shown in the Browns’ front office based on this decision.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.