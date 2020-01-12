Cleveland Police release body cam footage of moments after carjacked vehicle crashes, killing innocent 13 year old

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New video shows the moments a police chase came to a tragic end.
19 News now has additional body camera video from the moments after the carjacking, which ended the life of an innocent 13-year-old girl.
Tamia Chappman was killed in December when teenagers hit her while running from the police in a stolen car.
The body camera showed the police arresting one of the 15-year-old suspects immediately after they crashed into Chappman. Another 15-year-old carjacker ran from the crash.
He was arrested several days later.
Cleveland Police said the chase started around 3:20 p.m. Friday, December 20, when an off duty police officer spotted a woman being carjacked at gunpoint, at the Target on West 117th Street.
An off-duty Cleveland officer witnessed the carjacking and followed the suspect on I-90 east, and a second district supervisor engaged in the pursuit.
Euclid Avenue, between Eddy Road and Holyoke Avenue, was closed and debris from the crash were scattered across the street.
At least two people were taken to University Hospitals immediately after the accident, and one suspect was arrested at the scene.
