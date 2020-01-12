Garfield Heights Municipal Court to extend hours on Tuesday’s and will have Saturday hours

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Garfield Heights Municipal Court satellite office will have extended hours to help better serve the public.
In a press release, it said that the court has partnered with the Cuyahoga County Public Library Maple Heights Branch and established the Court Help Center.
With the Clerk’s Office closing at 4:30 p.m. during the weekdays, they found it can be difficult for people to get to the Clerk’s Office.
A deputy clerk will be at the Court Help Center to provide online assistance on Tuesday’s at 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. and Saturday’s 11 p.m. - 3 p.m.
“The idea is to make the Court more efficient and user-friendly,” Garfield Heights Municipal Court Presiding Judge Deborah Nicastro said in a press release.
With The Help Center, it does not replace the court, but, all court matters that are handled at the Clerk’s Office can also be done online at The Help Center.
“They still have to come to court for their hearing and the judge still has to hear the facts and see the evidence. But, up until that time, they can file everything online and save a few trips to the courthouse,” Judge Nicastro added
At the Court Help Center, you can file a Small Claims case online. Drivers with suspended licenses can pay their fines online and receive notifications when the BMV will release their license.
A landlord could file an eviction. For tenants who have received Notice of Eviction, the Deputy Clerk can explain the eviction procedure and offer resources for help.
The Court Help Center at the Maple Heights Library located at 5225 Library Lane will be operational for the next six months. The pilot program will be evaluated.
Judge Nicastro said that if the Court Help Center proves to be very useful, then the plan is to add extended hours on one more weekday.
The jurisdiction of the Garfield Heights Municipal Court covers eight communities: Garfield Heights, Maple Heights, Brecksville, Cuyahoga Heights, Independence, Newburgh Heights, Valley View, and Walton Hills.
More information on Garfield Heights Municipal Court and the Court Help Center can be found on the court website: ghmc.org.
