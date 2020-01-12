Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Rob Phinisee gave Indiana's offense the early jolt it needed and Devonte Green finished strong to help Indiana hold off No. 11 Ohio State 66-54. Green had 19 points Saturday and Phinisee wound up with 13 in his first start of the season. Indiana took control with a 12-0 run late in the second half and the Buckeyes never recovered. The Hoosiers have won two straight. Ohio State lost its fourth in a row and got 15 points from Andre Wesson.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Miles McBride scored a season-high 22 points, Oscar Tshiebwe added 17 rebounds and No. 17 West Virginia beat 22nd-ranked Texas Tech 66-54 on Saturday night. The Mountaineers continued a remarkable turnaround by surpassing their win total (12) from last season. Brandon Knapper added 10 points for West Virginia. The Mountaineers never trailed but allowed the Red Raiders to keep it close thanks to 21 turnovers and 12 missed free throws. Davide Moretti led Texas Tech with 16 points. The Red Raiders have lost two straight, both to ranked teams.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves for his first career shutout and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0. Merzlikins is a 25-year-old rookie filling in for injured starter Joonas Korpisalo. He improved to 5-6-4 in 17 games. Emil Bemstrom, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Alexander Wennberg scored for Columbus. The Blue Jackets are 11-2-4 since Dec. 9, one point behind Tampa Bay for most in the NHL during that span. Vegas' Marc-Andre Fleury made 19 saves.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns' coaching search could be coming to an end. As the team narrowed its list to a few finalists, the Browns requested interviews with two potential general managers. A person familiar with the team's plans said the Browns asked to interview Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds and Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry. The Browns interviewed eight candidates, but seem focused on Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Stefanski could be hired at any time now that Minnesota is no longer in the NFC playoffs.
DENVER (AP) — Kevin Love had 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers over the Denver Nuggets 111-103. Collin Sexton finished with 25 points and Tristan Thompson had 18 points and 13 rebounds for Cleveland. The Cavaliers held off a furious Denver rally to win their second straight. The Nuggets trailed by as many as 17 and were down 14 to start the fourth. They then outscored the Cavaliers 25-10, led by Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, before Cleveland recovered. Murray and Jokic were held in check for three quarters.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Mitch Ballock scored 19 points and went 5 of 9 from 3-point range, and Ty-Shon Alexander added 18 points lifting Creighton to a 77-65 victory over Xavier at Cintas Center, giving Bluejays head coach Greg McDermott his 500th career victory as a head coach. Creighton (13-4, 2-2 Big East) which made only three 3-point shots in Tuesday's loss to Villanova, its fewest since 2017, hit 9 of 23 attempts on Saturday. Naji Marshall led Xavier with 21 points and Paul Scruggs had 19 as the Musketeers suffered their second straight Big East loss at home.