National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes touched down in Ohio on Saturday

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service confirmed that two EF-0 tornadoes touched down in southwest Ohio on Saturday night.
An EF-0 tornado is classified as “weak" with a range of 65-85 mph.
One of the tornadoes came down near Fletcher and the other in the city of Troy, both of which are in Miami County, between 10-10:30 p.m. according to the NWS.
The NWS described the tornado near Fletcher to have touched down north of the east side of Troy, causing sporadic damage in a northeast direction.
According to the NWS, the tornado crossed the south side of Fletcher and ended near the intersection of Burr Oak-New Hope Road and Snyder Road.
The Troy tornado touched down on the southwest side of the city, crossed the city center and the Great Miami River before lifting on the northeast edge of the city, according to the NWS.
The NWS said specific wind speeds, path lengths, width, and timing are still being investigated.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office confirmed no injuries have been reported.
