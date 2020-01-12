Reports: Cleveland Browns hiring Kevin Stefanski as new head coach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Cleveland Browns plan to hire Kevin Stefanski as the 18th full time head coach in Cleveland Browns history.
The 37-year-old spent last year as the offensive coordinator for Minnesota. He had been with the Vikings since 2006 in various capacities and rose through the ranks, becoming the top offensive guy in the organization. Their head coach, Mike Zimmer, is a defensive-minded coach.
Stefanski’s offense in Minnesota featured the running game. They finished 6th in the league in yards per game with Dalvin Cook leading the charge with over 1,100 yards on the ground. Cook added 500 more though the air. His back up Alexander Mattison was also formidable.
The Vikings offense featured two prominent receivers, Stephon Diggs and Adam Thielen, along with athletic tight ends.
Stefanski inherits a similarly talented skill position group in Cleveland with a backfield of Nick Chubb, and potentially Kareem Hunt, as well as receivers Odell Beckham, Jr. and Jarvis Landry. Tight end David Njoku could also see a rebirth after falling out of favor with Freddie Kitchens.
Stefanski was the favorite of Paul DePodesta in the 2019 coaching search, he will now get a chance to prove DePodesta right in 2020.
- Penn (2005) Assistant director of football operations
- Minnesota Vikings (2006–2008) Assistant to the head coach
- Minnesota Vikings (2009–2013) Assistant quarterbacks coach
- Minnesota Vikings (2014–2015) Tight ends coach
- Minnesota Vikings (2016) Running backs coach
- Minnesota Vikings (2017–2018) Quarterbacks coach
- Minnesota Vikings (2018) Interim offensive coordinator
- Minnesota Vikings (2019) Offensive coordinator
- Cleveland Browns (2020) Head coach
Now that the Browns are no longer the only team in the NFL left without a head coach, the search for a new GM is in full force.
Rapoport tweeted out that Vikings assistant GM George Paton is a possible candidate for the Browns, as well as Eagles VP of football operations Andrew Berry and Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds.
CBS Sports reporter Jason La Canfora tweeted out that he is almost certain Berry will get the job.
NFL Insiders reported on Saturday that the Eagles already granted the Browns to interview Berry, and the Colts did the same for Dodd.
Former Browns scout and NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah pointed out that the Browns’ chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta, reportedly new head coach and potential future GM have Ivy League backgrounds.
Speaking of DePodesta, La Canfora also reminded Browns fans that Stefanski was already a head coach candidate for the team last year, and the one he wanted to hire instead of Kitchens.
Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer and Senior writer at ESPN Seth Wickersham also noted the two times owner Jimmy Haslam previously ignored DePodesta’s advice:
Now that the Browns are reportedly calling up their other head coach candidates to inform them that the position has been filled, Rapaport gave a list of the fallout from this decision:
