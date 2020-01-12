Saturday night shooting kills 1, injures another on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed a homicide investigation is underway after two males were shot on Saturday night, and one did not survive.
His identity has not yet been released.
Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of Roehl Avenue.
EMS brought the victims to MetroHealth Hospital, according to police.
Police have not yet confirmed if any suspects have been identified or arrests made.
