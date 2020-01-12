Stark County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash that killed a 55-year-old woman

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities are investigating a fatal car crash that took the life of 55-year-old Tina Marie Icenhower on Friday night.
During the investigation, it was determined the woman parked her car partially in the Northbound lane authorities said.
The woman then exited her car and walked into the northbound lane in an attempt to assist an injured animal.
A vehicle traveling southbound struck the woman in the roadway, she died due to her injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
The incident happened in Tuscarawas Township around 7:18 p.m. Friday.
The crash remains under investigation by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and with the assistance of the Canton Metro Crash Team.
The Stark County Coroner’s Office is also helping with the investigation.
If you have any information regarding this fatal crash, please call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at (330) 430-3800.
