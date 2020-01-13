Akron police: ‘No cause for concern’ regarding social media rumor claiming kidnapping attempt at Whole Foods

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police say the public should not be concerned about a rumor that has surfaced on social media describing a recent alleged kidnapping attempt.
Detectives from the Akron Police Department investigated the reported incident from Jan. 9 at the Whole Foods store in the Wallhaven area.
The alleged victim filed a police report and posted on social media, claiming beliefs that sex traffickers marked her car with a plastic sleeve on her windshield wiper and tried to box her vehicle in before she was able to escape.
The Facebook post has since been shared hundreds of times by numerous social media users.
Detectives reviewed surveillance video from nearby businesses, interviewed the people named in the police report, and canvassed the area after hearing about the alleged incident.
According to Akron police, investigators determined that there is no reason to be concerned about the incident at this time.
Police also noted that they have not received any credible reports recently describing similar incidents in Akron.
“The safety of our citizens remains a top priority for the Akron Police Department,” Akron police said in a statement to 19 News.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.