Browns fan gets tattoo of Myles Garrett hitting Steelers QB Mason Rudolph with helmet

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The moment Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett hit Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph with his own helmet is an image tattooed in many viewer’s minds.
Now, one Browns fan has it tattooed on their leg.
The image of the infamous Thursday Night Football incident is set above an image of Swagger and “Dawg Pound” lettering.
Dallas tattoo artist Mike Hamill shared a picture of the piece on his Instagram.
After a late hit in the Nov. 14 Thursday night matchup, Garrett ripped Rudolph’s helmet off while he was on the ground and swung it at the the quarterback when he got back to his feet, hitting him in the head.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft also claimed that Rudolph used a racial slur towards him before the helmet strike.
The NFL suspended Garrett indefinitely and upheld the punishment.
By keeping the punishment “indefinite,” Garrett will have to apply for reinstatement into the NFL at some point next season.
Rudolph was not suspended for his role in the incident, but he was fined $50,000 for his role in it.
This isn’t the first time Browns fans have done something to make light of the incident.
Fans decked out in Browns while tailgating in Muni Lot gear hoisted a piñata of Pittsburgh’s QB Mason Rudolph to have other Browns fans whack it with a Steelers helmet.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.