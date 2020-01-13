Cleveland man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend with celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Day faces new charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man charged with fatally shooting his girlfriend with celebratory gunfire just after midnight on New Year’s Day is facing new criminal charges.
Records dated Jan. 8 from the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas show that 38-year-old Sheldon Stevens is now charged with involuntary manslaughter, using weapons while intoxicated, and failure to secure a dangerous ordnance in addition to reckless homicide.
According to Cleveland police, officers were called to the Merrill Avenue home after receiving reports of a woman who was shot.
Detectives found Erika Miranda, later identified as the niece of Cleveland Councilman Matt Zone, laying on the floor inside the home with a gunshot wound to her face.
Miranda was pronounced dead after being transported to MetroHealth Hospital.
Police learned that Stevens was “popping off” rounds of ammunition to celebrate the start of 2020 when Miranda was shot, according to the report.
Stevens is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 23.
